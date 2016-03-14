March 14 SSE Plc :

* Has signed agreements for sale of 49.9 pct of its operational 349.6mw Clyde Wind Farm located in South Lanarkshire to Greencoat UK Wind Plc and GMPF & LPFA Infrastructure Llp

* Sale of a stake in Clyde wind farm

* Signed agreements for sale of 49.9% of its operational 349.6mw clyde wind farm located in south lanarkshire

* structure of transaction implies a valuation of 2.03m stg/mw for existing clyde wind farm and 2.70m stg/mw for Clyde extension when built.

* Sale to Greencoat UK Wind Plc and GMPF & LPFA Infrastructure Llp for a headline consideration of 355 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)