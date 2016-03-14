March 14 SSE Plc :
* Has signed agreements for sale of 49.9 pct of its
operational 349.6mw Clyde Wind Farm located in South Lanarkshire
to Greencoat UK Wind Plc and GMPF & LPFA Infrastructure Llp
* structure of transaction implies a valuation of 2.03m
stg/mw for existing clyde wind farm and 2.70m stg/mw for Clyde
extension when built.
