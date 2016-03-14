March 14 Mensch und Maschine Software SE
:
* FY net profit after minority shares remained level at
3.87 million euros ($4.31 million) (PY: 3.72), or 24 cents (PY:
24) per share
* Group sales 2015 was 160.38 million euros (PY:
140.02/+14.5 pct)
* FY EBITDA before depreciation, amortization, interest and
taxes climbed to 12.81 million euros (PY: 10.87/+18 pct)
* Will propose to annual shareholders' meeting to pay a
dividend increased by 25 pct to 25 cents (PY: 20)
* For 2016 we expect sales above 170 million euros and
gross margin above 90 million euros
* 2016 EBITDA target is approx. 16 million euros
* From 2017 onwards an annual 3-4 million euros EBITDA
increase should correspond with an annual 2-3 million
euros/13-20 cents per share net profit improvement
* Assuming we achieve these targets we plan to raise
dividend for year 2016 to 30-35 cents, and then annually by
approx. 10 cents
* Expects roughly a 2016 net profit doubling to approx. 8
million euros or 50 cents per share
