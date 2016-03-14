BRIEF-FCA U.S. issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed by DoJ
* Issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed against co by environmental and natural resources division of the U.S. Department of justice
March 14 Medtech SA :
* Three new sales of ROSA Brain robots in China and USA
* Sale of ROSA Brain robots to epilepsy center of Yale New Haven hospital and 2 more in China Source text: bit.ly/1LlEv7S Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - offered opposing views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.