March 14 Maxwell Technologies Inc :

* Says entered into a cooperation agreement with Viex Capital Advisors, LLC

* Governance, nominating committee will immediately commence a search for a new independent board member, mutually agreeable to both

* To submit a binding board declassification proposal to a stockholder vote at company's 2016 annual meeting of stockholders

* Says Viex has agreed to abide by certain customary standstill and voting provisions

* Agreed until 10 business days prior to deadline for submission of stockholder proposals, board will not be increased to more than 9 members