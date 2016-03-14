BRIEF-ZZ Capital International says unit entered into agreement with seller
* Unit agreed to purchase and ZZ Capital holdings no.1 co agreed to sell 0.673% equity interest in SSC Holdco Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 Maxwell Technologies Inc :
* Says entered into a cooperation agreement with Viex Capital Advisors, LLC
* Governance, nominating committee will immediately commence a search for a new independent board member, mutually agreeable to both
* To submit a binding board declassification proposal to a stockholder vote at company's 2016 annual meeting of stockholders
* Says Viex has agreed to abide by certain customary standstill and voting provisions
* Agreed until 10 business days prior to deadline for submission of stockholder proposals, board will not be increased to more than 9 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has launched a $400 million Tier 1 sukuk with a 7.875 percent profit rate, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.