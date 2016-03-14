BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
March 14 Ratti SpA :
* FY net profit 3.3 million euros ($3.66 million) versus 2.7 million euros a year ago
* FY production value 94.7 million euros versus 101.3 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.10 euro per share ($1 = 0.9007 euros)
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California