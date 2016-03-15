BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Poland's PZU :
* Eastern Europe's largest insurer, Poland's PZU, plans to present new strategy by mid-2016, the company's newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Michal Krupinski told a news conference on Tuesday.
* Krupinski also said the price war on the Polish insurance market has peaked and that he planned to cut costs by 20 percent in the next three years.
* Earlier on Tuesday, PZU reported a 21-percent year-on-year drop in its 2015 net profit, weighed down by falling investment income. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.