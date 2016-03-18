March 18 Poland's KGHM :

* Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM will decide in May whether to pay out a dividend from its 2015 profit, Chief Executive Krzysztof Skora told a news conference on Friday.

* From its 2014 profit, the miner paid out 800 million zlotys ($211.41 million) in dividend.

* Separately, the chief executive said that KGHM's Glogow smelter in Poland will be shut down for four-month maintenance between the third and the fourth quarter of 2016. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7841 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)