March 18 Poland's KGHM :
* Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM will decide in May
whether to pay out a dividend from its 2015 profit, Chief
Executive Krzysztof Skora told a news conference on Friday.
* From its 2014 profit, the miner paid out 800 million
zlotys ($211.41 million) in dividend.
* Separately, the chief executive said that KGHM's Glogow
smelter in Poland will be shut down for four-month maintenance
between the third and the fourth quarter of 2016.
($1 = 3.7841 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)