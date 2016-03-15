March 15 Poland's PZU :

* The company is working on a new dividend policy and it plans to present it by mid-2016, the insurer's new chief executive told a news conference on Tuesday.

* "We are working on a new dividend policy, it should give investors a proper dividend yield," Michal Krupinski said.

* The insurer would like to return to a ROE (return on equity) level of 20 percent, but probably not this year.

* PZU wants to continue working with the management of Alior Bank, its subsidiary, in its current line-up, the chief executive said.