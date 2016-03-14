March 14 Vietnam Enterprise Investments Ltd

* Intention to seek admission to trading on london stock Exchange

* Has commenced preparations for an application for admission of company's shares to trading on main market of LSE, with a premium listing

* Consider that an application for a listing of shares of company on main market of LSE would be best approach to address these key concerns

* Envisaged that company will delist its shares from Irish Stock Exchange in due course if admission to trading on lse is approved by relevant authorities