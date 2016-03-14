UPDATE 3-U.S. government sues Fiat Chrysler over excess emissions
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles.
March 14 Pairi Daiza SA :
* Announces that on March 8, 275,646 shares were tendered under the offer
* Therefore, Perennitas and people related to Perennitas now hold 93.73% of the shares of Pairi Daiza
* Therefore, Perennitas and people related to Perennitas now hold 93.73% of the shares of Pairi Daiza

* Payment is expected March 18 at the latest
* says believes there is a viable future for Alitalia if it is sensibly restructured; would need to focus more on long-haul, less on short-haul