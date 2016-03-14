Fitch Affirms Athene's Ratings; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-' (Strong) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company, Athene Annuity and Life Company, Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, and Athene Life Re Ltd. (collectively referred to as Athene). Fitch has also affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Athene Holding Ltd. at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complet