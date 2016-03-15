BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Partners Group Holding AG :
* To build North American headquarters in Colorado
* Will develop a purpose-built "campus" in the Denver Metro Area capable over time of accommodating several hundred employees, the first phase of which is expected to be completed in 2018 Source text - bit.ly/1TKlbnv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.