BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Julius Baer Gruppe Ag
* Ann Almeida nominated for election to board of directors
* Ann Almeida, former Group Managing Director of Human Resources & Corporate Sustainability of HSBC Holdings, has been nominated for election to the Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group Ltd. at the Annual General Meeting on 13 April 2016, with effect as of 1 June 2016
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.