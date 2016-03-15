BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
(Corrects third bullet point to specify that Bernd Hasse is CEO of Peach Property Group (Deutschland) AG and not of Peach Property Group AG)
March 15 Peach Property Group AG :
* FY rental income increased by 12 percent to 8.6 million Swiss francs ($8.71 million) (+20 percent in local currency)
* FY profit before tax at 3.3 million francs and after tax at 1.2 million francs substantially improved compared to previous year
* Bernd Hasse to step down from his position as CEO of Peach Property Group (Deutschland) AG and member of the executive management of the Peach Property Group at the end of April 2016
* Positive outlook for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9869 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.