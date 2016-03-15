BRIEF-Lancy to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24, for FY 2016
March 15 Marimekko Oyj :
* The consultative negotiations started at Marimekko Corporation in January 2016 have been concluded
* Minimum of 35 jobs will lead to termination
* Streamlining and reorganisation of operations as well as outsourcing will concern a maximum of 55 jobs
* Change will lead to some local organisational restructuring
* Annual savings will be about 2.1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18Better Life Commercial Chain Share Co Ltd :