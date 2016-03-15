March 15 Hastings Group Holdings Plc

* 2015 was another very strong year for hastings

* Group operating profit up 19 pct to 126.1 mln stg (2014: £105.7 million)

* Live policies up 19% to 2.04 million (31 december 2014: 1.71 million) and market share of uk private car increased to 5.8% (31 december 2014: 5.1%)

* During year group continued to develop systems and procedures to enable it to comply with solvency ii which came into effect from 1 january 2016

* Announces its preliminary results for year ended 31 december 2015

* Maintained its profitable growth trajectory, with continuing increases in customer policy numbers, rising premiums, disciplined underwriting and control over costs

* Gross written premiums up 27% to £614.9 million (2014: £483.4 million (1) ), net revenue up 20% to £481.0 million (2014: £400.9 million

* Calendar year loss ratio (3) of 75.4%, maintained at low end of 75% to 79% target range (2014: 72.4% (4) )

* Proposed maiden dividend of 2.2p per share, which represents a payout ratio of 56.5% of one third of adjusted profit after tax in line with intentions set out by board at time of ipo

* Interactions with regulator in gibraltar have been positive and group's insurance company, advantage insurance company limited, is well capitalised

* Interactions with regulator in gibraltar have been positive and group's insurance company, advantage insurance company limited, is well capitalised