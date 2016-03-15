BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Photocure ASA :
* New patent for Cevira has been granted in Europe
* The newly granted patent protects the Cevira drug, its use and its combination with a drug delivery device, such as the Cevira device, until 2030 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company on-track to file a PMA with U.S. Food & Drug Administration in mid-2017