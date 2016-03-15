March 15 Giglio Group SpA :

* FY net profit of 1.0 million euros versus proforma 1.4 million euros a year ago

* FY production value 13.9 million euros versus 11.5 million euros a year ago

* With acquisition of MF Fashion reaches FY 2015 proforma turnover of 31 million euros and FY 2015 proforma net profit of 1.8 million euros

* Unit MF Fashion changes its name to Giglio Fashion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)