BRIEF-Avaya Holdings qtrly revenue of $804 mln
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
March 15 Giglio Group SpA :
* FY net profit of 1.0 million euros versus proforma 1.4 million euros a year ago
* FY production value 13.9 million euros versus 11.5 million euros a year ago
* With acquisition of MF Fashion reaches FY 2015 proforma turnover of 31 million euros and FY 2015 proforma net profit of 1.8 million euros
* Unit MF Fashion changes its name to Giglio Fashion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 1.34 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, to provide dry vacuum pump