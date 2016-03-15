March 15 Rcm Beteiligungs AG :

* Dividend increase to 4 euro cents per share

* FY consolidated revenues up 20 pct to 14.65 million euros (previous year: 12.18 million euros)

* FY net profit from ordinary activities grows about 28 pct to 1.33 million euros, consolidated profit after tax almost doubled at 1.25 million euros

* Further earnings improvement in 2016 expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)