March 15 Gruppo Mutuionline SpA :

* FY revenue 120.7 million euros ($134.11 million) versus 68.3 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit 22.0 million euros versus 9.0 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.15 euro per share

* For 2016 we are moderately optimistic for all of our businesses - CEO

* (For 2016) it will be difficult to replicate the results of the past financial year - CEO