US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as investors assess Trump's budget plan
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P up 0.18 pct, Nasdaq off 0.02 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
March 14 Fitch:
* Starwood merger termination would temper Marriott's ratings momentum
* Expects acquisition of Starwood to lower Marriott's business risk profile and improve profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [HOT.N MAR.O] ;))
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P up 0.18 pct, Nasdaq off 0.02 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles.