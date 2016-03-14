UPDATE 3-U.S. government sues Fiat Chrysler over excess emissions
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles.
March 14 Goodrich Petroleum Corp
* Goodrich petroleum announces adjournment of special meeting of stockholders until march 31, 2016
* Special meeting of stockholders will be reconvened on march 31, 2016
* Adjourned special meeting to provide additional time to allow common stock and preferred stock holders to cast votes or submit proxy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)
* Google says jamboard, cloud-based, collaborative whiteboard, is available for purchase in united states from may 23