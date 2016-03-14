March 14 Goodrich Petroleum Corp

* Goodrich petroleum announces adjournment of special meeting of stockholders until march 31, 2016

* Special meeting of stockholders will be reconvened on march 31, 2016

* Adjourned special meeting to provide additional time to allow common stock and preferred stock holders to cast votes or submit proxy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)