UPDATE 3-U.S. government sues Fiat Chrysler over excess emissions
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles.
March 14 United Master Executive Council:
* United Master Executive Council issues statement regarding labor summit held by United CEO Oscar Munoz
* Support Munoz's "focus on concluding all contract negotiations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles.
* Google says jamboard, cloud-based, collaborative whiteboard, is available for purchase in united states from may 23