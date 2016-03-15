BRIEF-Lancy to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24, for FY 2016
March 15 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :
* FY EBITA: 124.0 million Swiss francs, +17.3 pct
* EBIT: 81.2 million francs, +6.3 pct
* FY net result from continuing operations: 57.9 million Swiss francs ($58.63 million) Source text: bit.ly/1QUayMB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9875 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24, for FY 2016
May 18Better Life Commercial Chain Share Co Ltd :