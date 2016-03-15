BRIEF-Lancy to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24, for FY 2016
March 15 Galenica AG :
* FY net profit before deduction of minority interests rose by 18.6 pct to 370.0 million Swiss francs ($374.68 million) and by 5.8 pct to 301.1 million Swiss francs after deduction of minority interests
* Division of the Galenica group into two independent listed companies is planned for the fourth quarter of this year
* Vifor Pharma has set itself the goal for 2016 of achieving at least the same level of EBIT as in the previous year on a comparable basis
* Galenica Santé has set itself the goal for 2016 of once again increasing EBIT on a comparable basis from the previous year
* Propose a dividend of 18.00 Swiss francs (previous year: 15.00 Swiss francs) per registered share
* FY EBIT 450.8 million Swiss francs versus 370.2 million Swiss francs year ago Source text - bit.ly/1Uv13EO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9875 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18Better Life Commercial Chain Share Co Ltd :