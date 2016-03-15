BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Swiss Prime Site AG :
* FY profit jumped by 23.9 pct to 355.1 million Swiss francs ($359.78 million)(previous year: 286.7 million Swiss francs)
* Constantly high distribution of 3.70 francs per share proposed
* Sees FY 2016 vacancy rate to hover between 6 pct and 7 pct
* FY EBIT climbed by 19.6 pct versus the prior year's period to 553.4 million francs (previous year: 462.8 million francs)
* Forecast for 2016 calls for rental income and total operating income that are above the previous year's levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9870 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.