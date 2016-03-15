BRIEF-Theranos says names former Abbott diagnostics executive Cass Grandone as head of product development
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
March 15 Bioinvent International Ab
* Bioinvent and Oncurious partner with US research consortium to accelerate phase I/IIa trial of TB-403 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis