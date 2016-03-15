BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Legal & General Group Plc
* l&g full year results 2015 part 1
* Fy eps 18.16 pence versus 16.7 pence year ago
* Fy operating profit rose 14 percent to 1.455 billion stg
* Fy profit after tax rose 10 percent to 1.094 billion stg
* lgim aum up 8% to £746.1bn (2014: £693.7bn)
* net cash generation up 14% to £1,256m (2014: £1,104m)
* we expect international demand for de-risking strategies to remain strong
* we anticipate that solvency ii regime will create annuity back book consolidation opportunities
* we expect to write up to £500m of lifetime mortgages new business in 2016
* to date group has invested £7.0bn and we intend to invest up to £15bn in medium term across our areas of focus: housing; urban regeneration; alternative finance and clean energy
* Fy profit after tax rose 10 percent to 1.094 billion stg
* solvency ii surplus 3 of £5.5bn: coverage ratio of 169%
* lgim external aum net flows of £37.7bn (2014: £7.5bn)
* lga protection new business volumes are expected to be 10% lower in 2016 than in 2015
* for 2016 we expect to deliver a further increase in operational cash generation of 6-7% across areas that we provide guidance for: lgr, lga, lgc, savings and insurance excluding general insurance
* uk bulk annuity sales were £1,977m, from 63 policies, (2014: £5,987m from 54 policies)
* individual annuity sales were down 45% to £327m (2014: £591m)
* group has set a preferred solvency ii coverage ratio of greater than 140% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.