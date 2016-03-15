BRIEF-Avaya Holdings qtrly revenue of $804 mln
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
March 15 Cogra Quarante Huit SA :
* H1 EBITDA 0.7 million euros versus 0.9 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss 8,000 euros versus profit of 216,000 euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.