March 15 Probiodrug AG :

* FY net loss of 13.5 million euros compared with 11.4 million euros in 2014 - in line with company expectations

* Cash and cash equivalents of 21.4 million euros as of 31 December 2015

* Estimates a net loss for financial year 2016, which may be in excess of that incurred in 2015