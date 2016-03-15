BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Probiodrug AG :
* FY net loss of 13.5 million euros compared with 11.4 million euros in 2014 - in line with company expectations
* Cash and cash equivalents of 21.4 million euros as of 31 December 2015
* Estimates a net loss for financial year 2016, which may be in excess of that incurred in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Company on-track to file a PMA with U.S. Food & Drug Administration in mid-2017