March 15 Hansteen Holdings Plc

* Epra nav per share increased by 9% to 111p (31 december 2014: 102p)

* Ifrs profit before tax increased by 30.6% to £171.4 million (fy 2014: £131.2 million)

* Net debt to property value ratio of 41.2% (31 december 2014: 41.1%)

* Like-For-Like occupancy improvement of 148,404 sq m

* Placing of 35.7 million shares to raise £39.4 million

* Have capacity to continue to grow these earnings - chairman

* Full year dividend increased by 5.0% to 5.25p per share (2014: 5.0p per share)

* Property valuation increase across total portfolio of 11.1%

* Like-For-Like rent roll improvement of £2.0 million per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: