BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Hansteen Holdings Plc
* Epra nav per share increased by 9% to 111p (31 december 2014: 102p)
* Ifrs profit before tax increased by 30.6% to £171.4 million (fy 2014: £131.2 million)
* Net debt to property value ratio of 41.2% (31 december 2014: 41.1%)
* Like-For-Like occupancy improvement of 148,404 sq m
* Placing of 35.7 million shares to raise £39.4 million
* Have capacity to continue to grow these earnings - chairman
* Full year dividend increased by 5.0% to 5.25p per share (2014: 5.0p per share)
* Property valuation increase across total portfolio of 11.1%
* Like-For-Like rent roll improvement of £2.0 million per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.