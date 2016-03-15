March 15 Homechoice International Plc

* FY revenue up 14 pct to r2,2 billion

* Management continues to focus on cost control, cash generation and on sustaining quality of debtors' books.

* FY headline earnings per share up 10 pct to 389,1 cent

* Declaring a final dividend for 2015 of 84 cents, payable in June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: