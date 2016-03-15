March 15 S Immo AG :

* Is launching two projects in Bucharest in Q1 of 2016

* Six years after its opening in February 2010, the Sun Plaza shopping centre is being expanded to accommodate new tenants

* Final completion of project is scheduled for Q1 of 2018

At the same time, S IMMO is starting the office project 'The Mark'