BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Societe Generale
* Says signs a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Kleinwort Benson from the Oddo group
* Says this transaction would have no significant financial impact on Societe Generale Group
* Says Kleinwort Benson will be acquired and eventually combined with Societe Generale private banking Hambros (sgpb hambros), its private banking business in the UK and Channel Islands
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.