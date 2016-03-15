March 15 Societe Generale

* Says signs a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Kleinwort Benson from the Oddo group

* Says this transaction would have no significant financial impact on Societe Generale Group

* Says Kleinwort Benson will be acquired and eventually combined with Societe Generale private banking Hambros (sgpb hambros), its private banking business in the UK and Channel Islands