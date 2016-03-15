BRIEF-Avaya Holdings qtrly revenue of $804 mln
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
March 15 Insperity Inc
* 15-Mar-2016 06:17:15 AM - STARBOARD VALUE LP AFFILIATE SENDS LETTER TO INSPERITY INC NOMINATING JOHN MORPHY AND MICHAEL SHEA AS DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO CO'S BOARD - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.