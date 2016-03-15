BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 State Street Corp
* estimate charges will include approximately $250 million to $300 million in severance, benefits costs associated with targeted staff reductions
* included within these estimates is a charge of approximately $100 million co expects to record in q1 of 2016
* Expects to incur future pre-tax restructuring charges of about $300 million to $400 million beginning in 2016 through dec 31, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.