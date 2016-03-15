March 15 Eli Lilly And Co :
* Functional outcomes will be measured during trial in same
manner as previously designed
* Two functional outcomes will now be considered key
secondary endpoints for expedition3 study
* Lilly announces change to primary endpoint of EXPEDITION3
study
* Decided to amend EXPEDITION3 trial to include a single
primary endpoint of cognition
* Eli lilly and co says endpoint change affects study's data
analysis plan, but it does not affect anything related to actual
conduct of trial
* Will continue to remain blinded to study data until after
database lock occurs in Q4 of 2016
