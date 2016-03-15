March 15 Eli Lilly And Co :

* Functional outcomes will be measured during trial in same manner as previously designed

* Two functional outcomes will now be considered key secondary endpoints for expedition3 study

* Lilly announces change to primary endpoint of EXPEDITION3 study

* Decided to amend EXPEDITION3 trial to include a single primary endpoint of cognition

* Eli lilly and co says endpoint change affects study's data analysis plan, but it does not affect anything related to actual conduct of trial

* Will continue to remain blinded to study data until after database lock occurs in Q4 of 2016