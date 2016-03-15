BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore commences chapter 11 proceedings
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
March 15 Linn Energy Llc :
* Filing under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code may be "unavoidable" -Risk Factors section of annual 10-K filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/1QUjm3M) Further company coverage:
SAN JUAN, May 17 Puerto Rico's main creditors, meeting before a U.S. bankruptcy judge in the largest public finance restructuring case in history, are interested in continuing mediation settlement talks to resolve the island's unpayable $70 billion debt bill.