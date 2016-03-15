BRIEF-Avaya Holdings qtrly revenue of $804 mln
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
March 15 M Pharmaceutical Inc
* Mathew Lehman has resigned from board of directors and from his position as President and CEO
* Company is undertaking a search for a new CEO
* Previously announced letter of intent to acquire reformulated Orlistat from Chelatexx, LLC allowed to lapse by parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.