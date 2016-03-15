BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Stock Exchange Of Mauritius:
* Exchange has given approval to list up to 500 million ordinary shares of stonebridge properties ltd by way of private placement on official market
* Listing of stonebridge properties on official market of sem, scheduled for march 29, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/1S1JppM)
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.