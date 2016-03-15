BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust
* Amendment to take effect with March 2016 distribution, payable on April 7, 2016
* Announces amendment to its distribution reinvestment plan
* Effective discount received on units purchased with reinvestment of monthly distributions to decrease from 3.1% to 0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.