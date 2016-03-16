March 16 Nikkei:

* Kyocera will set up a new chip substrate plant in Kyoto Prefecture, in expectation of growing demand for the product used in smartphones - Nikkei

* Kyocera will spend about 15 billion yen ($132 million) to double production capacity for flip-chip chip scale package substrates - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1R3w9Pk) Further company coverage: