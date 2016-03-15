BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil said:
* Signed an agreement on Monday with Sberbank to open non-revolving credit line for 80 billion roubles ($1.13 billion);
* Loan has maturity period until 26 February 2021. Further company coverage: ($1 = 71.0692 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.