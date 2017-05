March 15 Nikkei:

* Mizuho Financial Group aims to issue $1 billion or more of a new type of bond as early as April - Nikkei

* Mizuho aims to expand its TLAC bond offering to around $2 billion if demand warrants - Nikkei

* Nippon Life Insurance considering issuing 100 bln yen to 200 bln yen in subordinated bonds to increase capital by 1 trillion yen in 3 years starting fiscal 2015 - Nikkei