BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Nasdaq Stockholm:
* Nasdaq Stockholm delists RealXState AB
* Has found that RealXState AB has contravened regulations of Nasdaq First North and has thus ordered that preference shares in RealXState be delisted from trading on Nasdaq First North with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.