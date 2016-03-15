BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Zenith Bank Plc :
* FY group net interest income of 224.58 billion naira versus 206.50 billion naira last year
* FY pre-tax profit of 125.62 billion naira versus 119.80 billion naira last year
* Proposed a final dividend of N1.55 kobo per share Source: bit.ly/1V9gpiG Further company coverage:
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.