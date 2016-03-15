BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Prime Minerals SA :
* Cullinan Partners Sp. z o.o. s.k.a. sells 5.81 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.