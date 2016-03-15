March 15 Abivax SA :
* Reports FY net loss 16.0 million euros ($17.8 million)
versus a loss of 5.1 million euros a year ago
* FY operating loss is 18.3 million euros versus a loss of
5.1 million euros a year ago
* 39.1 million euros of available cash at year-end 2015, a
level sufficient to meet the company's financial needs through
the end of 2017
* In 2015: first authorization for ABX203 in Cuba
* In 2015: First positive results of phase IIa study on
ABX464, a novel therapeutic treatment against HIV
