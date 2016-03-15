March 15 3m Co

* 3M co says during q1 of 2016, 3m made a product line reporting change involving two of its business segments

* Change resulted in fall in net sales for 2015 of $33 million in industrial business segment offset by increase in electronics,energy business segment

* 3M co says elements of electronic bonding product lines were previously separately reflected in electronics and energy segment and industrial segment

* 3M co says effective q1 of 2016, certain sales and operating income results for the product lines were equally divided between two business segments

* Will begin to report comparative results under new structure with filing of its quarterly report on form 10-q for quarter ending mar 31, 2016