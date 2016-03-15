March 15 Keyw Holding Corp :

* Concluded that it was more likely than not that fair value of commercial cyber solutions segment had fallen below carrying value

* Completed a step 1 analysis of goodwill which indicated fair value was lower than segment's carrying value

* Management has elected to make an estimate of goodwill impairment charge as of December 31, 2015

* Estimated impairment to goodwill for commercial cyber solutions segment as of December 31, 2015 is $8.0 million

* Impact of goodwill impairment was to increase GAAP net loss for Q4 and full year ended December 31, 2015 by $8.0 million

* For Q4 and full year 2015, GAAP net loss per diluted share have been revised to a diluted net loss of $0.33 and $1.51 per share Source text: 1.usa.gov/1YXx214 Further company coverage: