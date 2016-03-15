March 15 Keyw Holding Corp :
* Concluded that it was more likely than not that fair value
of commercial cyber solutions segment had fallen below carrying
value
* Completed a step 1 analysis of goodwill which indicated
fair value was lower than segment's carrying value
* Management has elected to make an estimate of goodwill
impairment charge as of December 31, 2015
* Estimated impairment to goodwill for commercial cyber
solutions segment as of December 31, 2015 is $8.0 million
* Impact of goodwill impairment was to increase GAAP net
loss for Q4 and full year ended December 31, 2015 by $8.0
million
* For Q4 and full year 2015, GAAP net loss per diluted share
have been revised to a diluted net loss of $0.33 and $1.51 per
share
Source text: 1.usa.gov/1YXx214
